AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

