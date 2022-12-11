AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.42. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.