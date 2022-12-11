AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,124 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

