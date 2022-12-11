AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,975 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $332.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

