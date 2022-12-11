AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,613 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $2,348,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.70.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $453.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.73. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $463.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

