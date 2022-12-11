AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,555 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

