AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,527 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $386.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

