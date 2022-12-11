AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,036 shares of company stock worth $5,393,040. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $516.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.80. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

