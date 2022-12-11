AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 621,902 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DINO opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

