AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 70,438 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,438 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $24,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth $202,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.00. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.