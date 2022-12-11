AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 94,732 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,732 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $27,135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 224,077 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 422,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,803,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,045,000 after buying an additional 164,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.