AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,153,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $243.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.25.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

