AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.