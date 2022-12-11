AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 55,646 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $25,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,188 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,782 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

