Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 7,564 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

