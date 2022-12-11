Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

