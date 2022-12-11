Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,488 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.