Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,005 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.