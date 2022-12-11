Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

ETSY opened at $126.78 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $236.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

