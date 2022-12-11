Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,077,000 after acquiring an additional 352,913 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

EXR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $176.21. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

