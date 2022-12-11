Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 5,181.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,356 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.26.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

