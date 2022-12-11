Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $158.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -322.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

