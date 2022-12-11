AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,259,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

