Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $56,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $839,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth $342,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

