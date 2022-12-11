Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,641,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,297,000 after buying an additional 451,711 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 23,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 116,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 35,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

