Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 803,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush downgraded Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $76.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

