Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 800,731 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $606,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,325 shares of company stock valued at $31,823,450. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

