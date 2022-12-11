Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,499,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Black Hills worth $472,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank raised their price target on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

