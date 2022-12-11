BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Boosted by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 265.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 23.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $28,466,000.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $470,591. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $66.19 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

