Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,871,062.89 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,817,217.14.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $1,798,755.74.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after acquiring an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

