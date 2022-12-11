Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 834.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $59,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $142,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Carvana Trading Up 1.8 %

Carvana stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a market cap of $953.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.