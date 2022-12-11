Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $592,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Celanese by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.53.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

