Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -872.83 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

