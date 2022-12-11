Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.