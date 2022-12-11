Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $89,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,473.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,814,026.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

CIEN opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

