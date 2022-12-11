Citigroup Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Neutral

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $154.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

