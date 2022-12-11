CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 110,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 105.8% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.