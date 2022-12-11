Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178,354 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $935.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.