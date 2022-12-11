Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $65.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

