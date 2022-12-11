Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 254,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

