Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $555.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $555.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.22 and its 200 day moving average is $501.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

