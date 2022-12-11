Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

COST stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.25. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

