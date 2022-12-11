Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $545.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.70.

COST opened at $483.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

