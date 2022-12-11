Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 591 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 784.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

