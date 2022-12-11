Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 147,803 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,803 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Livent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Livent by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

