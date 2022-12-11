Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,916 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 335,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

OXM stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

