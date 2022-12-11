Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 262,663 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 342.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after acquiring an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.6 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.58 million. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.