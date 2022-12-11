Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 270,684 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 617.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

