Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 34,515 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,866.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

