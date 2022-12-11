Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

